Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s (JAZZ) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) has seen a -0.84% decrease in the past week, with a -0.84% drop in the past month, and a -20.94% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for JAZZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.02% for JAZZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is 14.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JAZZ is 0.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JAZZ is 58.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.11% of that float. On May 27, 2025, JAZZ’s average trading volume was 1.35M shares.

The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) has increased by 0.24 when compared to last closing price of 107.82.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that DUBLIN, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that Company management will participate in the following investor conferences: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 5, 2025 Fireside chat at 6:55 a.m. PDT / 9:55 a.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAZZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAZZ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for JAZZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JAZZ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $179 based on the research report published on March 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to JAZZ, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

JAZZ Trading at -5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAZZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAZZ fell by -0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.18. In addition, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc saw -12.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAZZ starting from Mulligan Seamus, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $98.26 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, Mulligan Seamus now owns 100,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $9,826,120 using the latest closing price.

Mulligan Seamus, the Director of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, purchase 1,621 shares at $103.00 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Mulligan Seamus is holding 101,621 shares at $166,962 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAZZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 12.25, with 4.22 for asset returns.

Based on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.37 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.