Janus International Group Inc (JBI) Stock Experiences 19.23% Monthly Change

The stock of Janus International Group Inc (JBI) has gone down by -9.03% for the week, with a 19.23% rise in the past month and a 0.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.13% for JBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.23% for JBI’s stock, with a -3.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Janus International Group Inc (NYSE: JBI) Right Now?

Janus International Group Inc (NYSE: JBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JBI is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for JBI is 133.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JBI on May 27, 2025 was 1.57M shares.

JBI) stock’s latest price update

Janus International Group Inc (NYSE: JBI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.07 compared to its previous closing price of 8.23. However, the company has seen a -9.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that TEMPLE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus” or the “Company”), a leading provider of access control technologies and building product solutions for the self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, today announced the appointment of Jason Williams as President of Janus International Group, LLC (“Janus Core”). He will report directly to Janus’s Chief Executive Officer, Ramey Jackson. Mr. Williams will be responsible for the Janus Core strategy i.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for JBI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for JBI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $7.50 based on the research report published on November 04, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to JBI, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 15th of the previous year.

JBI Trading at 8.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +17.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBI fell by -9.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.88. In addition, Janus International Group Inc saw 9.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBI starting from Frayser Peter, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Jul 29 ’24. After this action, Frayser Peter now owns 217,805 shares of Janus International Group Inc, valued at $225,015 using the latest closing price.

Frayser Peter, the Chief Commercial Officer of Janus International Group Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $13.53 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12 ’24, which means that Frayser Peter is holding 232,805 shares at $270,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Janus International Group Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 9.51, with 3.85 for asset returns.

Based on Janus International Group Inc (JBI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 193.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Janus International Group Inc (JBI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.