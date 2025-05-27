Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ: JAMF) has decreased by -3.05 when compared to last closing price of 10.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.48% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-07 that MINNEAPOLIS, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conference:

Is It Worth Investing in Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ: JAMF) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JAMF is 66.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.27% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of JAMF was 831.23K shares.

JAMF’s Market Performance

The stock of Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) has seen a -11.48% decrease in the past week, with a -11.71% drop in the past month, and a -30.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for JAMF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.88% for JAMF stock, with a simple moving average of -31.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAMF

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JAMF reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for JAMF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 06th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to JAMF, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

JAMF Trading at -12.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -12.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAMF fell by -11.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.30. In addition, Jamf Holding Corp saw -27.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAMF starting from Grabenau Anthony, who sale 9,701 shares at the price of $13.60 back on Mar 19 ’25. After this action, Grabenau Anthony now owns 57,946 shares of Jamf Holding Corp, valued at $131,935 using the latest closing price.

BENZ ELIZABETH, the CSO of Jamf Holding Corp, sale 57,380 shares at $13.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19 ’25, which means that BENZ ELIZABETH is holding 358,775 shares at $780,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAMF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07 for the present operating margin

0.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jamf Holding Corp stands at -0.07. The total capital return value is set at -0.04. Equity return is now at value -6.48, with -3.01 for asset returns.

Based on Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -22.15 million with net debt to EBITDA at -28.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.