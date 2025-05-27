IT Tech Packaging Inc (ITP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of IT Tech Packaging Inc (AMEX: ITP) has surged by 12.50 when compared to previous closing price of 0.18, but the company has seen a 19.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that BAODING, China, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — IT Tech Packaging Inc. (NYSE American: ITP) (“IT Tech Packaging” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 6,899,500 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $0.20 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering to IT Tech Packaging are expected to be approximately $1.4 million, before deducting offering fees and expenses.

Is It Worth Investing in IT Tech Packaging Inc (AMEX: ITP) Right Now?

ITP has 36-month beta value of -0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ITP is 16.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ITP on May 27, 2025 was 5.51M shares.

ITP’s Market Performance

ITP’s stock has seen a 19.12% increase for the week, with a -28.95% drop in the past month and a -54.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.70% for IT Tech Packaging Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.23% for ITP stock, with a simple moving average of -28.69% for the last 200 days.

ITP Trading at -21.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares sank -27.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITP rose by +19.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2389. In addition, IT Tech Packaging Inc saw -66.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ITP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1 for the present operating margin

0.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for IT Tech Packaging Inc stands at -0.12. The total capital return value is set at -0.05. Equity return is now at value -6.06, with -4.94 for asset returns.

Based on IT Tech Packaging Inc (ITP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -19.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.02 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, IT Tech Packaging Inc (ITP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.