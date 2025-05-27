IsoEnergy Ltd (ISOU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

IsoEnergy Ltd (AMEX: ISOU)’s stock price has soared by 9.73 in relation to previous closing price of 6.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in IsoEnergy Ltd (AMEX: ISOU) Right Now?

ISOU currently public float of 31.28M.The average trading volume for ISOU on May 27, 2025 was 25.59K shares.

ISOU’s Market Performance

The stock of IsoEnergy Ltd (ISOU) has seen a 12.64% increase in the past week, with a 18.49% rise in the past month, and a 10.23% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.17% for ISOU.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares surge +21.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISOU rose by +12.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.55. In addition, IsoEnergy Ltd saw 0.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ISOU

The total capital return value is set at -0.09. Equity return is now at value -9.69, with -8.60 for asset returns.

Based on IsoEnergy Ltd (ISOU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.67. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -22.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -42.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IsoEnergy Ltd (ISOU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”.