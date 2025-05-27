Irobot Corp (IRBT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.64 in relation to its previous close of 2.65. However, the company has experienced a -14.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-06 that Global New Product Rollout Continues with High-Impact Launch Events Company Continues to Execute “iRobot Elevate” Turnaround Strategy BEDFORD, Mass., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 29, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IRBT is 28.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.77% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of IRBT was 2.04M shares.

IRBT’s Market Performance

IRBT’s stock has seen a -14.00% decrease for the week, with a 5.74% rise in the past month and a -66.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.08% for Irobot Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.11% for IRBT’s stock, with a -60.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRBT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for IRBT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for IRBT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $45 based on the research report published on May 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRBT reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for IRBT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 24th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to IRBT, setting the target price at $103 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

IRBT Trading at -0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +6.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRBT fell by -14.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.61. In addition, Irobot Corp saw -66.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRBT starting from JULIE ZEILER, who proposed sale 290 shares at the price of $3.70 back on Mar 17 ’25. After this action, JULIE ZEILER now owns shares of Irobot Corp, valued at $1,073 using the latest closing price.

JULIE ZEILER, the Officer of Irobot Corp, proposed sale 366 shares at $8.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17 ’24, which means that JULIE ZEILER is holding shares at $3,265 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.25 for the present operating margin

0.2 for the gross margin

The net margin for Irobot Corp stands at -0.38. The total capital return value is set at -4.78. Equity return is now at value -237.51, with -44.39 for asset returns.

Based on Irobot Corp (IRBT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at -314.48. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -7.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -101.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Irobot Corp (IRBT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.