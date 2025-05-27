iOThree Ltd (IOTR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of iOThree Ltd (NASDAQ: IOTR) has increased by 2.09 when compared to last closing price of 0.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-08 that SINGAPORE, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iOThree Limited (“iO3” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IOTR), a pioneering provider of digital solutions for the maritime industry, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Deckhouse Communications, a leader in maritime communications and technology. iO3 and Deckhouse Communications together are set to deliver state-of-the-art digital solutions to Turkish ship owners, managers, and maritime customers, enhancing operational efficiency and driving digital transformation across Turkey’s dynamic maritime market.

Is It Worth Investing in iOThree Ltd (NASDAQ: IOTR) Right Now?

The public float for IOTR is 6.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 41.60% of that float. The average trading volume for IOTR on May 27, 2025 was 1.34M shares.

IOTR’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 7.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.17% for IOTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.69% for IOTR’s stock, with a -50.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IOTR Trading at -50.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IOTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.92%, as shares sank -44.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IOTR rose by +12.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4640. In addition, iOThree Ltd saw -85.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IOTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for iOThree Ltd stands at -0.0. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value -10.20, with -3.90 for asset returns.

Based on iOThree Ltd (IOTR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.93. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 0.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, iOThree Ltd (IOTR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.