Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) has decreased by -0.84 when compared to last closing price of 33.26.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-20 that Late-stage data shows that treatment with an 80mg dose of IONS’ Tryngolza achieved a 61% placebo-adjusted reduction in triglyceride levels in six months.

Is It Worth Investing in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IONS is at 0.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IONS is 155.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.42% of that float. The average trading volume for IONS on May 27, 2025 was 1.65M shares.

IONS’s Market Performance

The stock of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) has seen a -1.73% decrease in the past week, with a 11.53% rise in the past month, and a 3.42% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for IONS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.20% for IONS’s stock, with a -8.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for IONS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IONS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $45 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Redburn Atlantic, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IONS reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for IONS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 31st, 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to IONS, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

IONS Trading at 6.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +11.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONS fell by -1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.59. In addition, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -5.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONS starting from Hayden Michael R, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $31.86 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, Hayden Michael R now owns 50,219 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $477,900 using the latest closing price.

Birchler Brian, the EVP, Corp and Development Ops of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 680 shares at $28.37 during a trade that took place back on Apr 16 ’25, which means that Birchler Brian is holding 56,660 shares at $19,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.11 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -0.0. The total capital return value is set at -0.06. Equity return is now at value -118.53, with -16.41 for asset returns.

Based on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.75 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.96. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2200.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -475.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at -7.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.