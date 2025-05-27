Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) has dropped by -0.05 compared to previous close of 206.72. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-26 that IBKR capitalizes on market volatility, with Trump’s tariff announcement sparking surges in trading activity, DARTs, and new account growth. Q1 2025 results exceeded expectations: adjusted net revenues up 15% YoY, pretax margin at 73%, and strong operating leverage. April metrics highlight momentum: 3.7 million accounts (+32% YoY), 3.8 million DARTs (+63% YoY), and $133 billion in client credit balances.

Is It Worth Investing in Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is above average at 28.52x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IBKR is 105.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IBKR on May 27, 2025 was 2.24M shares.

IBKR’s Market Performance

IBKR’s stock has seen a -1.21% decrease for the week, with a 22.22% rise in the past month and a -3.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for Interactive Brokers Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.80% for IBKR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBKR stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for IBKR by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for IBKR in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $135 based on the research report published on July 11, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IBKR reach a price target of $102, previously predicting the price at $88. The rating they have provided for IBKR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 09th, 2024.

Redburn Atlantic gave a rating of “Buy” to IBKR, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

IBKR Trading at 16.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +22.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBKR fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $191.66. In addition, Interactive Brokers Group Inc saw 16.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBKR starting from Bright Jill, who purchase 135 shares at the price of $219.51 back on Jan 31 ’25. After this action, Bright Jill now owns 2,476 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc, valued at $29,634 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.67 for the present operating margin

0.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Interactive Brokers Group Inc stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 19.26, with 0.55 for asset returns.

Based on Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 727.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.28 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.