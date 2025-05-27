Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (ILAG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (NASDAQ: ILAG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.37 compared to its previous closing price of 0.38. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-03-06 that HONG KONG, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ILAG) (“Intelligent Living” or the “Company”), a premium lockset manufacturer in Hong Kong, announces today the launch of its Competitive Smart Lock, setting a new phase of its mission to make life safer and smarter by designing and producing affordable, high-quality locksets and smart security systems. This launch underscores the Company’s commitment to innovation and security in the home automation sector.

Is It Worth Investing in Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (NASDAQ: ILAG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ILAG is 1.23.

The public float for ILAG is 10.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. On May 27, 2025, ILAG’s average trading volume was 951.56K shares.

ILAG’s Market Performance

ILAG’s stock has seen a 9.52% increase for the week, with a 5.40% rise in the past month and a -49.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.08% for Intelligent Living Application Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.25% for ILAG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -46.57% for the last 200 days.

ILAG Trading at 7.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ILAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares surge +7.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ILAG rose by +9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3916. In addition, Intelligent Living Application Group Inc saw -54.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ILAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.51 for the present operating margin

0.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intelligent Living Application Group Inc stands at -0.49. The total capital return value is set at -0.3. Equity return is now at value -25.41, with -22.55 for asset returns.

Based on Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (ILAG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.91. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -382.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -2.78 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (ILAG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.