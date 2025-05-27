Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 4.58.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for INBS is 6.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INBS on May 27, 2025 was 122.43K shares.

INBS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: INBS) has increased by 9.30 when compared to last closing price of 1.29.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that INBS to participate with U.S. distribution partner SMARTOX at RISE25, the leading U.S. conference on addiction, mental health, and justice innovation which draws over 7,000 attendees annually

INBS’s Market Performance

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) has seen a 15.57% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.46% gain in the past month and a -36.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.81% for INBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.29% for INBS’s stock, with a -10.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INBS Trading at -1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares surge +9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INBS rose by +15.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2670. In addition, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc saw 0.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.89 for the present operating margin

0.6 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc stands at -2.47. The total capital return value is set at -2.09. Equity return is now at value -126.34, with -77.10 for asset returns.

Based on Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -21.65. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 121.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -8.81 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.