Intchains Group Ltd ADR (ICG) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Intchains Group Ltd ADR (ICG) has gone down by -13.60% for the week, with a 20.67% rise in the past month and a -45.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.42% for ICG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.47% for ICG’s stock, with a -50.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intchains Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ICG) Right Now?

Intchains Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ICG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ICG is 2.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average trading volume of ICG on May 27, 2025 was 29.34K shares.

ICG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Intchains Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ICG) has decreased by -19.70 when compared to last closing price of 2.69.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-23 that Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG ) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 22, 2025 8:00 PM ET Company Participants Minty Wang – Director of Investor Relations Chaowei Yan – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Mark Palmer – The Benchmark Company Matthew Galinko – Maxim Group Operator Ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Intchains’ First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICG stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ICG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICG in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICG reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for ICG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 21st, 2024.

ICG Trading at -12.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.01%, as shares surge +14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICG fell by -13.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.33. In addition, Intchains Group Ltd ADR saw -34.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02 for the present operating margin

0.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intchains Group Ltd ADR stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at -0.0. Equity return is now at value 3.39, with 3.27 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at -63.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intchains Group Ltd ADR (ICG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.