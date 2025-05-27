Innoviva Inc (INVA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ: INVA)’s stock price has plunge by 0.80relation to previous closing price of 18.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.10% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics, Inc., a subsidiary of Innoviva, Inc. (Nasdaq: INVA), today announced the United States commercial availability of ZEVTERA® (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium for injection), the newest addition to the Company’s growing antibiotic portfolio. ZEVTERA is the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved advanced-generation cephalosporin indicated to treat adult patients with Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infection (bacteremi.

Is It Worth Investing in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ: INVA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for INVA is at 0.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for INVA is 62.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.02% of that float. The average trading volume for INVA on May 27, 2025 was 876.87K shares.

INVA’s Market Performance

INVA stock saw an increase of 2.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.21% and a quarterly increase of 4.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.90% for Innoviva Inc (INVA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.93% for INVA stock, with a simple moving average of 1.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVA stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for INVA by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for INVA in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $55 based on the research report published on March 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to INVA, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

INVA Trading at 4.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.76%, as shares surge +4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVA rose by +2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.61. In addition, Innoviva Inc saw 9.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INVA starting from DENNER ALEXANDER J, who sale 1,196,746 shares at the price of $17.52 back on Mar 06 ’25. After this action, DENNER ALEXANDER J now owns 5,658,705 shares of Innoviva Inc, valued at $20,964,237 using the latest closing price.

DENNER ALEXANDER J, the 10% Owner of Innoviva Inc, sale 270,374 shares at $17.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05 ’25, which means that DENNER ALEXANDER J is holding 6,855,451 shares at $4,766,126 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28 for the present operating margin

0.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innoviva Inc stands at -0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value -8.84, with -4.74 for asset returns.

Based on Innoviva Inc (INVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.44. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 99.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at 31.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Innoviva Inc (INVA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.