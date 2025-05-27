INNEOVA Holdings Ltd (INEO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for INEO is 9.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.43% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of INEO was 3.47M shares.

INEO) stock’s latest price update

INNEOVA Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: INEO)’s stock price has plunge by 35.21relation to previous closing price of 0.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 38.86% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that SINGAPORE, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INNEOVA Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: INEO, “INNEOVA Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading Singapore-based provider of high-quality Original Equipment Manufacturer (“OEM”), third-party branded, and in-house branded replacement parts for motor vehicles and non-vehicle combustion engines, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

INEO’s Market Performance

INNEOVA Holdings Ltd (INEO) has seen a 38.86% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.35% gain in the past month and a -50.61% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.25% for INEO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.65% for INEO’s stock, with a -41.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INEO Trading at 22.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.56%, as shares surge +19.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +96.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INEO rose by +38.86%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1563. In addition, INNEOVA Holdings Ltd saw -57.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.2 for the gross margin

The net margin for INNEOVA Holdings Ltd stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.6.

Based on INNEOVA Holdings Ltd (INEO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.87 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, INNEOVA Holdings Ltd (INEO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.