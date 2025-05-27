Inmode Ltd (INMD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 14.33. However, the company has seen a -3.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-09 that Believes the Board Should Immediately Resume and Accelerate Buybacks Asserts Board Should Remove Moshe Mizrahy as CEO of the Company MIAMI, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DOMA Perpetual Capital Management LLC, a significant stockholder of InMode Ltd. (NYSE: INMD) (“InMode”), today sent a letter to the Board of Directors of InMode (the “Board”) urging the Board to continue its stock repurchase program and to replace its CEO.

Is It Worth Investing in Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) is above average at 6.12x. The 36-month beta value for INMD is also noteworthy at 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for INMD is 58.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.35% of that float. The average trading volume of INMD on May 27, 2025 was 1.43M shares.

INMD’s Market Performance

The stock of Inmode Ltd (INMD) has seen a -3.00% decrease in the past week, with a -11.78% drop in the past month, and a -25.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for INMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.67% for INMD stock, with a simple moving average of -16.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INMD

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INMD reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for INMD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 28th, 2025.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to INMD, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

INMD Trading at -9.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -12.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INMD fell by -3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.47. In addition, Inmode Ltd saw -14.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28 for the present operating margin

0.8 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inmode Ltd stands at 0.45. The total capital return value is set at 0.17. Equity return is now at value 24.50, with 22.02 for asset returns.

Based on Inmode Ltd (INMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 21.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 113.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Inmode Ltd (INMD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.