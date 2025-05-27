Indivior Plc (INDV) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INDV is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for INDV is 109.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% of that float. On May 27, 2025, INDV’s average trading volume was 1.20M shares.

The stock price of Indivior Plc (NASDAQ: INDV) has surged by 0.45 when compared to previous closing price of 11.21, but the company has seen a -0.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-04-24 that Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2025 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Jason Thompson – Head, IR Mark Crossley – CEO Ryan Preblick – CFO Conference Call Participants Carl Burns – Northland Capital Markets David Amsellem – Piper Sandler Christian Glennie – Stifel Chase Knickerbocker – Craig-Hallum Thibault Boutherin – Morgan Stanley Paul Cuddon – Deutsche Numis Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Indivior PLC Q1 2025 Financial Results Conference Call.

INDV’s Market Performance

Indivior Plc (INDV) has experienced a -0.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.65% rise in the past month, and a 36.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for INDV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.38% for INDV’s stock, with a 6.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDV stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for INDV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INDV in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $16 based on the research report published on January 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INDV reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for INDV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 23rd, 2024.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to INDV, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on April 03rd of the previous year.

INDV Trading at 9.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares sank -2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDV fell by -0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.42. In addition, Indivior Plc saw -9.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INDV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Indivior Plc stands at 0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.54. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with -2.55 for asset returns.

Based on Indivior Plc (INDV), the company’s capital structure generated 4.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.45. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 84.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Indivior Plc (INDV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.