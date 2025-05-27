Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) Stock Observes -12.17% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) has seen a 10.76% increase in the past week, with a 6.92% gain in the past month, and a 6.92% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for IMPP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.08% for IMPP’s stock, with a -12.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) is above average at 2.07x. The 36-month beta value for IMPP is also noteworthy at 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IMPP is 20.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.46% of that float. The average trading volume of IMPP on May 27, 2025 was 139.48K shares.

IMPP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) has jumped by 12.10 compared to previous close of 2.48. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-26 that Imperial Petroleum delivered solid first quarter results, with decent profitability and strong cash generation. The company finished the quarter with $227.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and liquid investments, as well as no debt. The current discount to net asset value is north of 70%. However, an ill-timed related party deal will result in the family of CEO Harry Vafias extracting the majority of the company’s cash balance in exchange for overpriced dry bulk carriers.

IMPP Trading at 10.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares surge +6.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPP rose by +10.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, Imperial Petroleum Inc saw -7.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3 for the present operating margin

0.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Petroleum Inc stands at 0.34. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 11.07, with 10.22 for asset returns.

Based on Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 988.9. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 362.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 62.72 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.