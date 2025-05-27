IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IGMS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.17 compared to its previous closing price of 1.20. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-13 that IGM Biosciences, Inc. (IGMS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.86 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.41. This compares to loss of $0.83 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IGMS) Right Now?

IGMS has 36-month beta value of 0.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for IGMS is 16.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IGMS on May 27, 2025 was 173.95K shares.

IGMS’s Market Performance

The stock of IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) has seen a 5.93% increase in the past week, with a -9.42% drop in the past month, and a -6.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for IGMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.19% for IGMS’s stock, with a -81.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IGMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IGMS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for IGMS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IGMS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $2.50 based on the research report published on January 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IGMS reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for IGMS stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to IGMS, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

IGMS Trading at 2.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGMS rose by +5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2233. In addition, IGM Biosciences Inc saw -79.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IGMS starting from Weber Steven, who sale 1,865 shares at the price of $1.12 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Weber Steven now owns 27,016 shares of IGM Biosciences Inc, valued at $2,090 using the latest closing price.

Weber Steven, the PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER of IGM Biosciences Inc, sale 1,701 shares at $1.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14 ’25, which means that Weber Steven is holding 28,881 shares at $2,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IGMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-78.14 for the present operating margin

-0.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for IGM Biosciences Inc stands at -74.18. The total capital return value is set at -1.17. Equity return is now at value -245.59, with -68.22 for asset returns.

Based on IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.98 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -199.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.