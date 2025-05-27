Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR) Stock Showcases -5.20% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR) has seen a 7.14% increase in the past week, with a -25.25% drop in the past month, and a 10.20% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.02% for IDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.20% for IDR’s stock, with a 1.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (AMEX: IDR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (AMEX: IDR) is 21.89x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IDR is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IDR is 12.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.08% of that float. On May 27, 2025, IDR’s average trading volume was 274.33K shares.

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (AMEX: IDR)’s stock price has soared by 8.61 in relation to previous closing price of 12.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced today that the firm, in partnership with IDR Investment Management, LLC (“IDR”), has launched an innovative real estate strategy designed to tactically allocate to both listed real estate securities and core private real estate in a single portfolio. Blending listed and private real estate allocations can lead to higher returns, reduced risk and lower drawdowns over a full cycle when compared to core private real estate.

IDR Trading at -9.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.34%, as shares sank -19.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDR rose by +7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.24. In addition, Idaho Strategic Resources Inc saw 32.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDR starting from Shiell Kevin G, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $13.37 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Shiell Kevin G now owns 47,867 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources Inc, valued at $46,795 using the latest closing price.

Shiell Kevin G, the Director of Idaho Strategic Resources Inc, sale 3,286 shares at $12.62 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that Shiell Kevin G is holding 52,367 shares at $41,469 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28 for the present operating margin

0.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Idaho Strategic Resources Inc stands at 0.3. The total capital return value is set at 0.17. Equity return is now at value 26.95, with 21.56 for asset returns.

Based on Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.91. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 122.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 10.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.