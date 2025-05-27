ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) has decreased by -0.54 when compared to last closing price of 34.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.28% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels. The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry.

Is It Worth Investing in ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) Right Now?

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for IBN is at 0.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average trading volume for IBN on May 27, 2025 was 5.64M shares.

IBN’s Market Performance

IBN’s stock has seen a -0.28% decrease for the week, with a 3.06% rise in the past month and a 21.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.44% for IBN stock, with a simple moving average of 13.31% for the last 200 days.

IBN Trading at 5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.72. In addition, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR saw 14.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06 for the present operating margin

1.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR stands at 0.21. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value 17.89, with 2.03 for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 623.7 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.