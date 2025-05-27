I-Mab ADR (IMAB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) has decreased by -5.71 when compared to last closing price of 1.05.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that ROCKVILLE, Md., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) (the “Company”), a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer, today announced that I-Mab’s management team will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, being held June 3-5, 2025. During the event, I-Mab’s management will discuss clinical progress on its lead program, givastomig.

Is It Worth Investing in I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) Right Now?

IMAB has 36-month beta value of 1.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IMAB is 78.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMAB on May 27, 2025 was 205.79K shares.

IMAB’s Market Performance

IMAB’s stock has seen a 10.00% increase for the week, with a 16.16% rise in the past month and a 5.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.08% for I-Mab ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.28% for IMAB’s stock, with a -2.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAB stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for IMAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMAB in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $96 based on the research report published on December 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to IMAB, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on March 15th of the previous year.

IMAB Trading at 16.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.89%, as shares surge +17.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAB rose by +10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9059. In addition, I-Mab ADR saw 16.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMAB starting from KANNAN RAJ, who proposed sale 50,000 shares at the price of $1.39 back on Jul 26 ’24. After this action, KANNAN RAJ now owns shares of I-Mab ADR, valued at $69,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAB

The total capital return value is set at -0.64. Equity return is now at value -22.38, with -17.08 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.21 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, I-Mab ADR (IMAB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.