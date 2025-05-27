Hyperfine Inc (HYPR) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Hyperfine Inc (HYPR) has seen a -12.31% decrease in the past week, with a -29.81% drop in the past month, and a -45.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.09% for HYPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.45% for HYPR’s stock, with a -42.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hyperfine Inc (NASDAQ: HYPR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HYPR is 0.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HYPR is 57.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.41% of that float. On May 27, 2025, HYPR’s average trading volume was 1.07M shares.

HYPR) stock’s latest price update

Hyperfine Inc (NASDAQ: HYPR)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.73 in comparison to its previous close of 0.58, however, the company has experienced a -12.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-13 that Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Webb Campbell – Investor Relations Maria Sainz – President and Chief Executive Officer Brett Hale – Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Frank Takkinen – Lake Street Yuan Zhi – B. Riley Securities Operator Thank you for standing by.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYPR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HYPR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for HYPR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2.40 based on the research report published on August 11, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HYPR reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for HYPR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 31st, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to HYPR, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

HYPR Trading at -24.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -28.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYPR fell by -12.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6681. In addition, Hyperfine Inc saw -38.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYPR starting from TEISSEYRE THOMAS, who sale 2,776 shares at the price of $0.58 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, TEISSEYRE THOMAS now owns 82,213 shares of Hyperfine Inc, valued at $1,610 using the latest closing price.

TEISSEYRE THOMAS, the Chief Operating Officer of Hyperfine Inc, sale 3,237 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18 ’25, which means that TEISSEYRE THOMAS is holding 84,990 shares at $3,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.71 for the present operating margin

0.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyperfine Inc stands at -3.43. The total capital return value is set at -0.96. Equity return is now at value -67.86, with -58.05 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -42.22 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hyperfine Inc (HYPR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.