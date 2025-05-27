Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has gone up by 6.90% for the week, with a -13.65% drop in the past month and a 22.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.73% for HYMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.91% for HYMC’s stock, with a 20.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Right Now?

HYMC has 36-month beta value of 2.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HYMC is 20.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HYMC on May 27, 2025 was 243.41K shares.

HYMC) stock’s latest price update

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC)’s stock price has soared by 5.08 in relation to previous closing price of 2.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that WINNEMUCCA, Nev., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) (“Hycroft” or the “Company”) announces first quarter 2025 results and filing of its Form 10-Q.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYMC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HYMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HYMC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on October 23, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

HYMC Trading at -2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -11.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYMC rose by +6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.19. In addition, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation saw 40.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYMC starting from RIDEOUT STANTON K, who sale 5,222 shares at the price of $3.02 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, RIDEOUT STANTON K now owns 142,837 shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, valued at $15,770 using the latest closing price.

Thomas David Brian, the SVP, General Manager of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, sale 1,876 shares at $3.01 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Thomas David Brian is holding 80,876 shares at $5,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYMC

The total capital return value is set at -0.31. Equity return is now at value -438.65, with -36.83 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -37.44 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.