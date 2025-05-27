Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE: HBM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HBM is 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HBM is 394.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HBM on May 27, 2025 was 7.32M shares.

HBM) stock’s latest price update

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE: HBM)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.53 in comparison to its previous close of 8.81, however, the company has experienced a 8.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that TORONTO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “Company”) ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that each of the nine individuals nominated for election as a director of Hudbay at the Company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 20, 2025 was elected.

HBM’s Market Performance

Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) has seen a 8.42% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.07% gain in the past month and a 25.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for HBM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.33% for HBM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.77% for the last 200 days.

HBM Trading at 16.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +20.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBM rose by +8.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.03. In addition, Hudbay Minerals Inc saw 10.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBM starting from Santivanez Silva Luis, who proposed sale 23,306 shares at the price of $8.40 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Santivanez Silva Luis now owns shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc, valued at $195,770 using the latest closing price.

Del Rio Francisco Javier, the Officer of Hudbay Minerals Inc, proposed sale 33,611 shares at $1.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20 ’25, which means that Del Rio Francisco Javier is holding shares at $55,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22 for the present operating margin

0.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudbay Minerals Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 2.88 for asset returns.

Based on Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.52. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 856.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..