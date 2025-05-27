Hillman Solutions Corp’s (HLMN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN) has seen a -10.05% decrease in the past week, with a -5.35% drop in the past month, and a -28.50% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.52% for HLMN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.58% for HLMN’s stock, with a -24.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: HLMN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: HLMN) is above average at 78.21x. The 36-month beta value for HLMN is also noteworthy at 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HLMN is 193.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.53% of that float. The average trading volume of HLMN on May 27, 2025 was 1.61M shares.

HLMN) stock’s latest price update

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: HLMN)'s stock price has decreased by -1.76 compared to its previous closing price of 7.38. However, the company has seen a -10.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLMN

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to HLMN, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

HLMN Trading at -9.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -5.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLMN fell by -10.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.60. In addition, Hillman Solutions Corp saw -25.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLMN starting from Kraft Robert O., who purchase 140,000 shares at the price of $7.09 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, Kraft Robert O. now owns 632,752 shares of Hillman Solutions Corp, valued at $992,600 using the latest closing price.

Ride Scott, the President, Hillman Canada of Hillman Solutions Corp, sale 12,359 shares at $10.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 20 ’25, which means that Ride Scott is holding 48,237 shares at $124,332 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hillman Solutions Corp stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 1.57, with 0.78 for asset returns.

Based on Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.69. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 215.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.