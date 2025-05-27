High-Trend International Group (HTCO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of High-Trend International Group (NASDAQ: HTCO) has increased by 4.37 when compared to last closing price of 0.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-12 that SINGAPORE, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — High-Trend International Group (“High-Trend” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HTCO), a global ocean technology company that engages in international shipping services and new carbon neutral ocean technologies, today announced an update of its strategic plan regarding its Onboard Carbon Capture (OCC) systems to capture carbon dioxide (CO2) in the shipping industry. The Company is actively developing a business of providing carbon neutrality solutions for the shipping industry due to an expansive market opportunity as a result of heightened regulatory trends regarding carbon emissions.

Is It Worth Investing in High-Trend International Group (NASDAQ: HTCO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HTCO is also noteworthy at -0.44.

The public float for HTCO is 39.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.34% of that float. The average trading volume of HTCO on May 27, 2025 was 814.48K shares.

HTCO’s Market Performance

HTCO’s stock has seen a -4.31% decrease for the week, with a -75.34% drop in the past month and a -87.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 30.95% for High-Trend International Group The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -70.82% for HTCO’s stock, with a -79.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HTCO Trading at -73.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares sank -74.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTCO fell by -4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0732. In addition, High-Trend International Group saw -90.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HTCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for High-Trend International Group stands at -0.22. The total capital return value is set at 0.24.

Based on High-Trend International Group (HTCO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 25.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -21.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.7. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In summary, High-Trend International Group (HTCO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.