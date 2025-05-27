Hexcel Corp (HXL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Hexcel Corp (NYSE: HXL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.92x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for HXL is 79.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.17% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of HXL was 1.23M shares.

HXL) stock’s latest price update

Hexcel Corp (NYSE: HXL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 52.07. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-21 that Hexcel (HXL) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

HXL’s Market Performance

Hexcel Corp (HXL) has experienced a -5.96% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.45% rise in the past month, and a -17.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for HXL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.69% for HXL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HXL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HXL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for HXL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $55 based on the research report published on April 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HXL reach a price target of $74, previously predicting the price at $68. The rating they have provided for HXL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 19th, 2024.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Hold” to HXL, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

HXL Trading at -2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HXL fell by -5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.76. In addition, Hexcel Corp saw -18.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HXL starting from Merlot Thierry, who sale 9,611 shares at the price of $63.19 back on Aug 30 ’24. After this action, Merlot Thierry now owns 46,371 shares of Hexcel Corp, valued at $607,319 using the latest closing price.

Lehman Gail E, the insider of Hexcel Corp, sale 4,800 shares at $63.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28 ’24, which means that Lehman Gail E is holding 12,547 shares at $303,744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hexcel Corp stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 7.87, with 4.45 for asset returns.

Based on Hexcel Corp (HXL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 310.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hexcel Corp (HXL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.