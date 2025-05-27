Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) has decreased by -1.07 when compared to last closing price of 1.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.09% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-07 that HRTX’s Q1’25 earnings highlight Cinvanti as the top earner, but Zynrelef shows strong growth potential, with 60% growth in net sales vs Q1’24. HRTX reported net income of $2.6M and raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance, but potential equity offerings to manage debt remain a risk. HRTX’s CEO speaks of Zynrelef’s multi-hundred-million-dollar potential, although it may take several more quarters of sales growth to convince the market of that potential.

Is It Worth Investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HRTX is 151.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HRTX on May 27, 2025 was 1.99M shares.

HRTX’s Market Performance

HRTX stock saw a decrease of -6.09% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.50% and a quarterly a decrease of 4.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.53% for Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.33% for HRTX stock, with a simple moving average of -0.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTX stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for HRTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HRTX in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $7 based on the research report published on June 13, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRTX reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for HRTX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2024.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to HRTX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on March 13th of the previous year.

HRTX Trading at -12.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares sank -19.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTX fell by -6.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0865. In addition, Heron Therapeutics Inc saw 20.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02 for the present operating margin

0.7 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heron Therapeutics Inc stands at -0.05. The total capital return value is set at -0.02.

Based on Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -5.06 million with net debt to EBITDA at -110.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.