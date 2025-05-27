Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, HLX stock has gone down by -5.83%, with a monthly decline of -6.69% and a quarterly plunge of -21.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.66% for HLX’s stock, with a -31.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) Right Now?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HLX is 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HLX is 141.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLX on May 27, 2025 was 2.24M shares.

HLX) stock’s latest price update

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 6.18. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-04-24 that Helix Energy Solutions reported mixed first quarter results, with lower-than-expected revenues offset by higher profitability. Recent events, including OPEC+ production increases and U.S. tariffs, have impacted the company’s near-term prospects. As a result, full-year results are now projected to fall well short of management’s original expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLX

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to HLX, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on September 19th of the previous year.

HLX Trading at -12.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLX fell by -5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.44. In addition, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc saw -34.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLX starting from Neikirk Kenneth English, who sale 83,991 shares at the price of $9.17 back on Dec 30 ’24. After this action, Neikirk Kenneth English now owns 104,549 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, valued at $770,197 using the latest closing price.

Neikirk Kenneth English, the Officer of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, proposed sale 51,379 shares at $9.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30 ’24, which means that Neikirk Kenneth English is holding shares at $471,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 5.64, with 3.24 for asset returns.

Based on Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 253.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.