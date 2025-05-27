Haoxin Holdings Ltd (HXHX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Haoxin Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: HXHX)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.90 in comparison to its previous close of 1.43, however, the company has experienced a -6.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-04-16 that Ningbo, China, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Haoxin Holdings Limited (“Haoxin” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: HXHX), a provider of temperature-controlled truckload service and urban delivery services in China, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,750,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4 per share. The Class A ordinary shares began trading on Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “HXHX” on April 15, 2025.

Haoxin Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: HXHX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for HXHX is 2.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HXHX on May 27, 2025 was 662.98K shares.

HXHX’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.94% for Haoxin Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.60% for HXHX’s stock, with a -21.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HXHX Trading at -21.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HXHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -34.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HXHX fell by -6.21%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5560. In addition, Haoxin Holdings Ltd saw -56.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HXHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22 for the present operating margin

0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Haoxin Holdings Ltd stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.3. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on Haoxin Holdings Ltd (HXHX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 29.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Haoxin Holdings Ltd (HXHX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.