Haoxi Health Technology Ltd (HAO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Haoxi Health Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: HAO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HAO is -1.00.

The public float for HAO is 1.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HAO on May 27, 2025 was 51.18K shares.

HAO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Haoxi Health Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: HAO) has jumped by 9.66 compared to previous close of 1.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-04-21 that BEIJING, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Haoxi Health Technology Limited (the “Company” or “HAO”), an online marketing solution provider headquartered in Beijing, China, announced that Beijing Haoxi Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (“Haoxi Beijing”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has launched its customized livestreaming agency strategy and is progressing partnership discussions on personalized livestreaming agency services with several long-term clients of medical aesthetics, marking a new strategic step in the Company’s business development roadmap.

HAO’s Market Performance

Haoxi Health Technology Ltd (HAO) has seen a 13.57% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 18.66% gain in the past month and a -21.67% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.86% for HAO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.17% for HAO’s stock, with a -90.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HAO Trading at 12.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares surge +12.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAO rose by +13.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4302. In addition, Haoxi Health Technology Ltd saw -57.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HAO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Haoxi Health Technology Ltd stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 2.92, with 2.12 for asset returns.

Based on Haoxi Health Technology Ltd (HAO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at -8.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 51.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Haoxi Health Technology Ltd (HAO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.