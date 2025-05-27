Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI) has increased by 3.75 when compared to last closing price of 4.89.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-05-15 that New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 15, 2025) – Josh Kesselman, founder of HBI Innovations, has revealed that RAW® Rolling Papers has reached over 300 million organic views across Meta platforms during the month of April 2025. The brand’s content was shared, reposted, and celebrated by fans across the globe through its official Meta handles: @rawlife247, @raw, and Josh’s @rawkandroll without the use of paid advertisements.

Is It Worth Investing in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HBI is 1.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for HBI is 347.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.58% of that float. On May 27, 2025, HBI’s average trading volume was 7.46M shares.

HBI’s Market Performance

HBI’s stock has seen a -4.99% decrease for the week, with a 5.04% rise in the past month and a -21.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for Hanesbrands Inc . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.86% for HBI’s stock, with a -25.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HBI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $11 based on the research report published on November 26, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBI reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for HBI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 10th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to HBI, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

HBI Trading at -0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +4.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBI fell by -5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.03. In addition, Hanesbrands Inc saw -37.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBI starting from MORAN ROBERT F, who purchase 74,850 shares at the price of $6.01 back on Feb 18 ’25. After this action, MORAN ROBERT F now owns 216,373 shares of Hanesbrands Inc, valued at $449,899 using the latest closing price.

VANESSA LEFEBVRE-ROBINSON, the Officer of Hanesbrands Inc, proposed sale 276,394 shares at $7.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13 ’24, which means that VANESSA LEFEBVRE-ROBINSON is holding shares at $2,196,503 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

0.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hanesbrands Inc stands at -0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value -23.24, with -0.94 for asset returns.

Based on Hanesbrands Inc (HBI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.98 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 60.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 230.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at 9.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.