Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.93 compared to its previous closing price of 208.00. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) today announced that management plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences: On Thursday, June 5, 2025, the Company will be attending the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. Management will present at 9:20 AM CT. On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, the Company will be attending the D.A. Davidson Consumer & Technology Conference in Nashville, TN. On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, the Company will.

Is It Worth Investing in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for GWRE is 83.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.96% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of GWRE was 861.97K shares.

GWRE’s Market Performance

GWRE’s stock has seen a -3.27% decrease for the week, with a 5.01% rise in the past month and a 4.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.08% for Guidewire Software Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.51% for GWRE’s stock, with a 12.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GWRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GWRE stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for GWRE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GWRE in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $226 based on the research report published on May 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GWRE reach a price target of $210. The rating they have provided for GWRE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2025.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to GWRE, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on February 01st of the previous year.

GWRE Trading at 5.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +6.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWRE fell by -3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $211.01. In addition, Guidewire Software Inc saw 24.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWRE starting from Rosenbaum Michael George, who sale 1,400 shares at the price of $215.25 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Rosenbaum Michael George now owns 250,193 shares of Guidewire Software Inc, valued at $301,350 using the latest closing price.

MIKE ROSENBAUM, the Officer of Guidewire Software Inc, proposed sale 1,400 shares at $215.25 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that MIKE ROSENBAUM is holding shares at $301,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0 for the present operating margin

0.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guidewire Software Inc stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.0. Equity return is now at value -1.34, with -0.74 for asset returns.

Based on Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 20.02 million with net debt to EBITDA at 17.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.