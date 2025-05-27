Groupon Inc (GRPN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GRPN is 21.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 32.93% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of GRPN was 1.88M shares.

The stock of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) has increased by 0.30 when compared to last closing price of 26.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Groupon (GRPN). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

GRPN’s Market Performance

Groupon Inc (GRPN) has seen a 2.88% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 36.20% gain in the past month and a 124.22% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.65% for GRPN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.13% for GRPN stock, with a simple moving average of 100.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRPN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for GRPN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GRPN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $22 based on the research report published on July 10, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRPN reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for GRPN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to GRPN, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

GRPN Trading at 34.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +34.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRPN rose by +2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.64. In addition, Groupon Inc saw 120.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRPN starting from Harinstein Jason, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $10.61 back on Aug 08 ’24. After this action, Harinstein Jason now owns 55,658 shares of Groupon Inc, valued at $159,150 using the latest closing price.

Bass Robert J, the Director of Groupon Inc, sale 4,583 shares at $11.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05 ’24, which means that Bass Robert J is holding 104,731 shares at $52,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01 for the present operating margin

0.9 for the gross margin

The net margin for Groupon Inc stands at -0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value -90.27, with -6.58 for asset returns.

Based on Groupon Inc (GRPN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 9.04 million with net debt to EBITDA at 14.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.8. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Groupon Inc (GRPN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.