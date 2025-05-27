Green Dot Corp (GDOT) Stock Sees a-1.74 Decrease

In the past week, GDOT stock has gone down by -4.13%, with a monthly gain of 12.14% and a quarterly surge of 8.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.77% for Green Dot Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.83% for GDOT’s stock, with a -7.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Green Dot Corp (NYSE: GDOT) Right Now?

GDOT has 36-month beta value of 0.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GDOT is 48.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GDOT on May 27, 2025 was 1.13M shares.

The stock price of Green Dot Corp (NYSE: GDOT) has plunged by -1.74 when compared to previous closing price of 9.21, but the company has seen a -4.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that The price-to-sales ratio is a convenient tool to gauge the value of stocks incurring losses or in an early development cycle. Stocks like GDOT, JAKK, PCB, ROCK and PFE hold promise.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDOT stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for GDOT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GDOT in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $12 based on the research report published on April 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDOT reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for GDOT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 14th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to GDOT, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

GDOT Trading at 8.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +10.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDOT fell by -4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.13. In addition, Green Dot Corp saw -14.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDOT starting from Ruppel Christian Devin, who sale 10,189 shares at the price of $11.00 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, Ruppel Christian Devin now owns 253,139 shares of Green Dot Corp, valued at $112,079 using the latest closing price.

Ruppel Christian Devin, the Officer of Green Dot Corp, proposed sale 10,189 shares at $11.00 during a trade that took place back on May 09 ’25, which means that Ruppel Christian Devin is holding shares at $112,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Dot Corp stands at -0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value -0.62, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Green Dot Corp (GDOT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 77.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at -14.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Green Dot Corp (GDOT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.