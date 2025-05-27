GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) Stock Observes -13.07% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) has seen a 20.46% increase in the past week, with a 57.56% gain in the past month, and a -6.75% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.31% for EAF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.28% for EAF’s stock, with a -13.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE: EAF) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EAF is also noteworthy at 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EAF is 182.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.67% of that float. The average trading volume of EAF on May 27, 2025 was 2.58M shares.

The stock price of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE: EAF) has jumped by 6.70 compared to previous close of 1.04. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of GrafTech International Ltd. (“GrafTech” or “the Company”) (NYSE:EAF).

Analysts’ Opinion of EAF

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to EAF, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on January 16th of the previous year.

EAF Trading at 38.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares surge +74.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAF rose by +19.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8079. In addition, GrafTech International Ltd saw -35.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAF starting from Shivaram Sachin M, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.85 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Shivaram Sachin M now owns 30,000 shares of GrafTech International Ltd, valued at $25,500 using the latest closing price.

Shivaram Sachin M, the Director of GrafTech International Ltd, purchase 20,000 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Shivaram Sachin M is holding 50,000 shares at $16,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.14 for the present operating margin

-0.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for GrafTech International Ltd stands at -0.27. The total capital return value is set at -0.07. Equity return is now at value -213.73, with -11.52 for asset returns.

Based on GrafTech International Ltd (EAF), the company’s capital structure generated 1.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at -10.72. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at -11.92. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

In summary, GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.