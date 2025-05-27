Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31x compared to its average ratio. GT has 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GT is 258.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GT on May 27, 2025 was 6.22M shares.

GT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) has increased by 1.92 when compared to last closing price of 10.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SDVerse™, the premier B2B marketplace for vehicle software, today announced that Goodyear, one of the world’s largest tire companies, will promote its SightLine suite of tire intelligence software offerings on the SDVerse platform.

GT’s Market Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) has seen a 4.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.01% gain in the past month and a 16.98% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for GT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.96% for GT’s stock, with a 20.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $17 based on the research report published on May 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GT reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for GT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 31st, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to GT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

GT Trading at 10.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares surge +0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT rose by +4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.94. In addition, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co saw 24.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GT starting from MCGLADE JOHN E, who purchase 31,408 shares at the price of $8.03 back on Aug 13 ’24. After this action, MCGLADE JOHN E now owns 31,408 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, valued at $252,206 using the latest closing price.

KOELLNER LAURETTE T, the Director of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, purchase 26,000 shares at $7.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12 ’24, which means that KOELLNER LAURETTE T is holding 26,000 shares at $205,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 5.06, with 1.11 for asset returns.

Based on Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.79 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.