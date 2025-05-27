Global Engine Group Holding Ltd (GLE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Global Engine Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: GLE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 19.72 compared to its previous closing price of 2.13. However, the company has seen a gain of 32.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-03-31 that HONG KONG, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Engine Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: GLE) (the “Company” or “GLE”), a Hong Kong-headquartered integrated solutions provider in information communication technologies, today announced the results of the Company’s Extraordinary General of Shareholders (the “EGM”) held on 10:00 am, Hong Kong time, March 27, 2025 (10:00 pm U.S. Eastern Time, March 26, 2025) at its executive office at Room C, 19/F, World Tech Centre, 95 How Ming Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong, and virtually by teleconference.

Is It Worth Investing in Global Engine Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: GLE) Right Now?

The public float for GLE is 5.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume of GLE on May 27, 2025 was 50.00K shares.

GLE’s Market Performance

The stock of Global Engine Group Holding Ltd (GLE) has seen a 32.47% increase in the past week, with a 40.43% rise in the past month, and a 99.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.69% for GLE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.69% for GLE’s stock, with a 0.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GLE Trading at 36.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.27%, as shares surge +39.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLE rose by +32.47%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.92. In addition, Global Engine Group Holding Ltd saw 47.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Engine Group Holding Ltd stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at -0.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 11.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Global Engine Group Holding Ltd (GLE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.