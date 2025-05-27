Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for GKOS is 55.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GKOS on May 27, 2025 was 1.07M shares.

GKOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) has decreased by -1.20 when compared to last closing price of 97.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-21 that GKOS continues to benefit from robust product demand and expansion in new markets. A strong development pipeline raises optimism.

GKOS’s Market Performance

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) has seen a 0.58% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.62% gain in the past month and a -22.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for GKOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.21% for GKOS’s stock, with a -23.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GKOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GKOS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GKOS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GKOS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $86 based on the research report published on May 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GKOS reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for GKOS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 19th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to GKOS, setting the target price at $162 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

GKOS Trading at 1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GKOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GKOS rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.14. In addition, Glaukos Corporation saw -35.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GKOS starting from Thurman Alex R., who sale 1,520 shares at the price of $106.84 back on Mar 25 ’25. After this action, Thurman Alex R. now owns 53,431 shares of Glaukos Corporation, valued at $162,399 using the latest closing price.

Thurman Alex R., the Officer of Glaukos Corporation, proposed sale 1,520 shares at $106.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25 ’25, which means that Thurman Alex R. is holding shares at $162,402 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GKOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.25 for the present operating margin

0.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Glaukos Corporation stands at -0.31. The total capital return value is set at -0.11. Equity return is now at value -20.36, with -13.02 for asset returns.

Based on Glaukos Corporation (GKOS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.44. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -13.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -77.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.