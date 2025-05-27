The price-to-earnings ratio for General Dynamics Corp (NYSE: GD) is 19.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GD is 0.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GD is 266.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On May 27, 2025, GD’s average trading volume was 1.56M shares.

GD) stock’s latest price update

General Dynamics Corp (NYSE: GD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.82 in relation to its previous close of 277.03. However, the company has experienced a -2.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-26 that I love luxury watches, but buying more to “earn” access to rarer models made me realize how easy it is to waste capital chasing ego-driven goals. Unlike watches, dividend growth stocks offer reliable long-term returns. A $10K McDonald’s investment in 2004 would’ve yielded over $22K in dividends alone. History shows that strong-yielding dividend stocks, especially those in the second quintile, have consistently outperformed the market with lower risk.

GD’s Market Performance

General Dynamics Corp (GD) has experienced a -2.12% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.12% rise in the past month, and a 11.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.98% for GD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.13% for GD’s stock, with a -1.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for GD by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for GD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $305 based on the research report published on April 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

GD Trading at 1.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.64%, as shares surge +1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GD fell by -2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $274.40. In addition, General Dynamics Corp saw 4.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GD starting from Gilliland Marguerite Amy, who sale 27,562 shares at the price of $272.11 back on Mar 10 ’25. After this action, Gilliland Marguerite Amy now owns 45,192 shares of General Dynamics Corp, valued at $7,499,901 using the latest closing price.

Gilliland Marguerite Amy, the Officer of General Dynamics Corp, proposed sale 27,562 shares at $272.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10 ’25, which means that Gilliland Marguerite Amy is holding shares at $7,499,899 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Dynamics Corp stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.13. Equity return is now at value 18.23, with 7.11 for asset returns.

Based on General Dynamics Corp (GD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.82 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of General Dynamics Corp (GD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.