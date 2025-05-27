GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WGS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.34 compared to its previous closing price of 67.33. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that GAITHERSBURG, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS) today announced that company management will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

Is It Worth Investing in GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WGS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WGS is 2.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WGS is 25.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.27% of that float. On May 27, 2025, WGS’s average trading volume was 1.14M shares.

WGS’s Market Performance

WGS stock saw a decrease of 4.82% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -34.55% and a quarterly a decrease of -24.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.59% for GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.08% for WGS’s stock, with a 1.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WGS stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for WGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WGS in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $88 based on the research report published on May 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WGS reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for WGS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 09th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to WGS, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

WGS Trading at -15.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -35.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGS rose by +4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +148.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.46. In addition, GeneDx Holdings Corp saw -6.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGS starting from Meister Keith A., who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $60.16 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Meister Keith A. now owns 3,058,629 shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp, valued at $3,007,997 using the latest closing price.

Meister Keith A., the Director of GeneDx Holdings Corp, purchase 100,000 shares at $56.01 during a trade that took place back on May 08 ’25, which means that Meister Keith A. is holding 3,008,629 shares at $5,600,994 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04 for the present operating margin

0.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for GeneDx Holdings Corp stands at -0.12. The total capital return value is set at -0.04. Equity return is now at value -16.61, with -9.17 for asset returns.

Based on GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -13.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -23.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.