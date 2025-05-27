GE Aerospace (GE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE)’s stock price has increased by 3.09 compared to its previous closing price of 232.79. However, the company has seen a 1.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. forbes.com reported 2025-05-27 that GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) stock has risen by almost 40% this year, significantly surpassing the S&P 500, which has decreased by 1%. This remarkable surge prompts an important question for investors: Is GE stock now overvalued, and could it face a significant correction, possibly by 25-30% or even 40% to below $150?

Is It Worth Investing in GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) Right Now?

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42x compared to its average ratio. GE has 36-month beta value of 1.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GE is 1.06B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GE on May 27, 2025 was 5.94M shares.

GE’s Market Performance

GE stock saw an increase of 1.99% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.94% and a quarterly increase of 20.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.01% for GE Aerospace (GE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.02% for GE stock, with a simple moving average of 27.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GE

Northcoast, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GE reach a price target of $205. The rating they have provided for GE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 09th, 2025.

Redburn Atlantic gave a rating of “Buy” to GE, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

GE Trading at 17.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares surge +19.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GE rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $220.08. In addition, GE Aerospace saw 43.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GE starting from Procacci Riccardo, who sale 6,111 shares at the price of $222.38 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Procacci Riccardo now owns 16,739 shares of GE Aerospace, valued at $1,358,949 using the latest closing price.

RICCARDO PROCACCI, the Officer of GE Aerospace, proposed sale 6,111 shares at $222.26 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that RICCARDO PROCACCI is holding shares at $1,358,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19 for the present operating margin

0.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for GE Aerospace stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 28.09, with 4.79 for asset returns.

Based on GE Aerospace (GE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 9.79 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GE Aerospace (GE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.