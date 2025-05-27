Gaxos.AI Inc (GXAI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Gaxos.AI Inc (NASDAQ: GXAI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.81 compared to its previous closing price of 1.27. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-04-08 that Roseland, NJ, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gaxos.ai Inc. (“Gaxos” or the “Company”), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various sectors, today announced the official launch of the AI-enabled Gaxos Health mobile application for iOS and Android for its customers.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaxos.AI Inc (NASDAQ: GXAI) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.76.

The public float for GXAI is 6.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GXAI on May 27, 2025 was 254.47K shares.

GXAI’s Market Performance

GXAI’s stock has seen a 7.58% increase for the week, with a 24.56% rise in the past month and a 14.52% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.53% for Gaxos.AI Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.66% for GXAI’s stock, with a -18.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GXAI Trading at 18.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares surge +22.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GXAI rose by +7.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2277. In addition, Gaxos.AI Inc saw -44.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GXAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-146.05 for the present operating margin

-0.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaxos.AI Inc stands at -90.56. The total capital return value is set at -9.3. Equity return is now at value -35.02, with -33.49 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -3.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 271.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gaxos.AI Inc (GXAI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.