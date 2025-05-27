Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) has seen a -5.71% decrease in the past week, with a 3.37% gain in the past month, and a -11.32% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for FULT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.97% for FULT’s stock, with a -8.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ: FULT) Right Now?

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ: FULT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FULT is 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FULT is 179.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FULT on May 27, 2025 was 1.43M shares.

FULT) stock’s latest price update

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ: FULT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 17.27. However, the company has seen a -5.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that LANCASTER, Pa., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fulton Bank, a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT), today announced that it has named Andy Fiol as Chief Banking Officer and JoBeth Mauriello as Head of Consumer & Business Banking, replacing Fiol in his current position, effective June 1, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULT stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for FULT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FULT in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $22.50 based on the research report published on January 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Janney gave a rating of “Buy” to FULT, setting the target price at $19.50 in the report published on April 29th of the previous year.

FULT Trading at 0.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULT fell by -5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.50. In addition, Fulton Financial Corp saw -11.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULT starting from Malhotra Atul, who purchase 1,100 shares at the price of $18.60 back on Apr 21 ’25. After this action, Malhotra Atul now owns 1,111 shares of Fulton Financial Corp, valued at $20,462 using the latest closing price.

ANGELA SNYDER, the Officer of Fulton Financial Corp, proposed sale 13,322 shares at $20.69 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27 ’25, which means that ANGELA SNYDER is holding shares at $275,635 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24 for the present operating margin

0.9 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fulton Financial Corp stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 1.07 for asset returns.

Based on Fulton Financial Corp (FULT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 401.62 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.