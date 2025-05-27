Frontline Plc (FRO) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Frontline Plc (NYSE: FRO) is 12.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FRO is 0.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FRO is 143.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.28% of that float. On May 27, 2025, FRO’s average trading volume was 3.06M shares.

FRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Frontline Plc (NYSE: FRO) has surged by 2.56 when compared to previous closing price of 18.34, but the company has seen a 2.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-23 that Frontline plc (FRO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

FRO’s Market Performance

Frontline Plc (FRO) has seen a 2.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.59% gain in the past month and a 19.28% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for FRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.64% for FRO stock, with a simple moving average of 2.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRO stocks, with Kepler repeating the rating for FRO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FRO in the upcoming period, according to Kepler is $15.83 based on the research report published on December 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRO reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for FRO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 07th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to FRO, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 21st of the previous year.

FRO Trading at 16.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +15.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRO rose by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.64. In addition, Frontline Plc saw 32.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36 for the present operating margin

0.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontline Plc stands at 0.24. The total capital return value is set at 0.13. Equity return is now at value 14.79, with 5.45 for asset returns.

Based on Frontline Plc (FRO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.6. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.15 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Frontline Plc (FRO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.