Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) is above average at 13.76x. The 36-month beta value for ULCC is also noteworthy at 2.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ULCC is 117.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.59% of that float. The average trading volume of ULCC on May 27, 2025 was 3.98M shares.

ULCC) stock’s latest price update

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC)'s stock price has plunge by 10.90relation to previous closing price of 3.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.50% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ULCC’s Market Performance

ULCC’s stock has risen by 1.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 26.01% and a quarterly drop of -45.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.44% for Frontier Group Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.64% for ULCC stock, with a simple moving average of -27.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULCC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ULCC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ULCC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7.25 based on the research report published on March 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ULCC reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for ULCC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 04th, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ULCC, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

ULCC Trading at 1.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +25.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULCC fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, Frontier Group Holdings Inc saw -42.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULCC starting from Clerc Alexandre, who sale 15,152 shares at the price of $6.63 back on Mar 07 ’25. After this action, Clerc Alexandre now owns 23,912 shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc, valued at $100,534 using the latest closing price.

Diamond Howard, the EVP, Legal & Corporate Affairs of Frontier Group Holdings Inc, sale 8,481 shares at $7.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06 ’25, which means that Diamond Howard is holding 167,405 shares at $60,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontier Group Holdings Inc stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 12.71, with 1.15 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 122.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -12.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In summary, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.