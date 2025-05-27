Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Stock Experiences 13.56% Monthly Change

In the past week, FOXF stock has gone down by -7.72%, with a monthly gain of 13.56% and a quarterly plunge of -7.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.80% for Fox Factory Holding Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.61% for FOXF stock, with a simple moving average of -22.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FOXF) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FOXF is 41.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FOXF on May 27, 2025 was 679.38K shares.

FOXF) stock’s latest price update

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FOXF) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.60 in relation to its previous close of 24.42. However, the company has experienced a -7.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-12 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) points to a 35.6% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOXF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOXF stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for FOXF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FOXF in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $40 based on the research report published on December 11, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FOXF reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for FOXF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2024.

FOXF Trading at 5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +13.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXF fell by -7.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.19. In addition, Fox Factory Holding Corp saw -20.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOXF starting from FETTER ELIZABETH A, who purchase 600 shares at the price of $34.03 back on Nov 25 ’24. After this action, FETTER ELIZABETH A now owns 7,873 shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp, valued at $20,418 using the latest closing price.

Fletcher Thomas L., the Former Officer of Fox Factory Holding Corp, proposed sale 1,315 shares at $41.28 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01 ’24, which means that Fletcher Thomas L. is holding shares at $54,289 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.14 for the present operating margin

0.3 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fox Factory Holding Corp stands at -0.18. The total capital return value is set at -0.12. Equity return is now at value -23.41, with -11.93 for asset returns.

Based on Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 147.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.