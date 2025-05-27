Fold Holdings inc (FLD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Fold Holdings inc (FLD) has seen a 21.97% increase in the past week, with a 21.97% gain in the past month, and a -19.63% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.68% for FLD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.51% for FLD stock, with a simple moving average of -46.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fold Holdings inc (NASDAQ: FLD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FLD is 0.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FLD is 19.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLD on May 27, 2025 was 266.11K shares.

FLD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fold Holdings inc (NASDAQ: FLD) has surged by 7.33 when compared to previous closing price of 4.50, but the company has seen a 21.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that Revenue: $7.1 million, 44% YoY increase Bitcoin Treasury Holdings: 1,490 BTC, ~50% increase from Q4 2024 Launched Bitcoin Gift Card with access to network of thousands of retailers New accounts up over 300% YoY and platform volumes up 67% YoY

Analysts’ Opinion of FLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for FLD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $7 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

FLD Trading at 0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares surge +26.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLD rose by +21.97%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.11. In addition, Fold Holdings inc saw -56.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22 for the present operating margin

2.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fold Holdings inc stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at -0.05. Equity return is now at value -85.39, with -49.90 for asset returns.

Based on Fold Holdings inc (FLD), the company’s capital structure generated -2.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.64. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.69. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -11.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -2.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -22.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fold Holdings inc (FLD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.