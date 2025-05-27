Flowserve Corp (FLS): A Technical Analysis

Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26x compared to its average ratio. FLS has 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FLS is 129.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLS on May 27, 2025 was 1.71M shares.

FLS) stock’s latest price update

Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.47 compared to its previous closing price of 49.38. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-21 that FLS is set to benefit from strength across its segments. Shareholder-friendly policies add to the stock’s appeal.

FLS’s Market Performance

Flowserve Corp (FLS) has seen a -3.89% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 11.18% gain in the past month and a -9.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for FLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.97% for FLS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for FLS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FLS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $71 based on the research report published on March 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLS reach a price target of $69, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for FLS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 12th, 2024.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to FLS, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

FLS Trading at 5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +10.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLS fell by -3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.65. In addition, Flowserve Corp saw -13.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flowserve Corp stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 5.31 for asset returns.

Based on Flowserve Corp (FLS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 14.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 541.05 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Flowserve Corp (FLS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.