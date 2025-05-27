First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, FIBK stock has gone down by -3.62%, with a monthly decline of -6.00% and a quarterly plunge of -13.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.12% for FIBK’s stock, with a -12.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Interstate BancSystem Inc (NASDAQ: FIBK) Right Now?

First Interstate BancSystem Inc (NASDAQ: FIBK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for FIBK is at 0.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for FIBK is 90.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.33% of that float. The average trading volume for FIBK on May 27, 2025 was 862.93K shares.

FIBK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of First Interstate BancSystem Inc (NASDAQ: FIBK) has jumped by 0.53 compared to previous close of 26.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-12 that First Interstate BancSystem’s high median net interest margin of 3.4% outperforms competitors. The bank’s NPL ratio has generally been worse than industry averages. The historical loan-to-deposit ratio implies a solid funding profile.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIBK

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIBK reach a price target of $42, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for FIBK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 26th, 2024.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to FIBK, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

FIBK Trading at -2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIBK fell by -3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.19. In addition, First Interstate BancSystem Inc saw -18.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIBK starting from HEYNEMAN JOHN M JR, who sale 250 shares at the price of $30.52 back on Feb 26 ’25. After this action, HEYNEMAN JOHN M JR now owns 1,414,636 shares of First Interstate BancSystem Inc, valued at $7,630 using the latest closing price.

QUINN T HEYNEMAN, the Director’s son of First Interstate BancSystem Inc, proposed sale 250 shares at $30.52 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26 ’25, which means that QUINN T HEYNEMAN is holding shares at $7,631 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21 for the present operating margin

0.5 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Interstate BancSystem Inc stands at 0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 6.63, with 0.75 for asset returns.

Based on First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.66. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 294.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.